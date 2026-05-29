Visually impaired children often miss out on games and learning that requires sight, but one organization is working to change that. 7’s Courtney Allen shines the spotlight on their bright future.

This Easter egg hunt is loud. That beeping sound is coming from the eggs – they are beeping so visually impaired kids can find them easier.

Seven-year-old Nicole was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition as a baby. It left her with limited vision.

But this event was pure fun for her!

Nicole: “It was like the beeping noise made it easier, and my bad vision made it harder.”

Her mother is thrilled there are events like this to help Nicole fit in.

Tetiana Rebeniuk: “Events like this, I can let go because there is other kids around her with the same disabilities or visual impairment. And I know that she is going to be included.”

The Lighthouse of Broward County put on the egg hunt. The nonprofit has served more than 3,000 visually impaired children and adults over the past 52 years.

Jose Lopez Masso: “Lighthouse is because we see it as a beacon of hope. Light. Not many blinds, really don’t have light perception, many can’t see light. But this is kind of symbolic, kind of saying, ‘OK, there is help for us.'”

Jose Lopez is a vice president for Lighthouse. But he first came here as a participant, after losing his eyesight in his 30s.

Jose Lopez: “The Lighthouse provided me the tools how to navigate and fight back in life.”

Tools and independence he now puts directly into the hands of children.

Michael: “Look, so they are secretly teaching us, but it is fun at the same time.”

But, it’s not all fun and games. They are also opening educational opportunities.

Nyla: “We get to go on trips and get to learn about math and science.”

Whether it’s a day off or a summer break, the Lighthouse of Broward turns into a hands-on lab. Their programs bring science, art and math to life through high-tech, sensory-based adventures.

Paul Nichols: “When we get them together here, they’re with their peers in their community that are visually impaired and they have a longer time to explore the materials that we have, rather than being a singled out person in the sighted world.”

This is a game designed to teach the students about earthquakes.

They have only a short amount of time to build their blocks before it collapses!

Aiyanna: “It’s teaching us more about earthquakes rather than writing on paper because paper is only writing and reading, and that’s a little harder.”

Students said having the chance to feel and explore helps them learn.

Another class is learning about animals. Instead of taking notes on paper here, they can use a braille writer.

Nicole: “I am writing my answers to all the questions to habitats.”

For the kids, it makes learning easier. Instead of trying to keep up in a traditional classroom, here they are rewriting the rules — this time, so the world can keep up with them!

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