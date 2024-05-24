(WSVN) - A South Florida woman says she has the key to creating better beer and smoother wines, and she’s showcasing it in a competition hosted by some of TV’s biggest food stars. Karen Hensel has her story in today’s 7 Spotlight.

Bitter beer or acidic wine can put a damper on any party. But Peri Basel says she has an easy way to make your drink delicious.

Peri Basel: “We’re here to blow everyone’s minds.”

Peri and her partner are the inventors of the BOĆE Coaster. It’s a small piece of acrylic that’s more than just a place to set your drink. It makes it taste better, thanks to science and the coaster’s blue color.

Peri Basel: “So the BOĆE Coaster is the exact color whose wavelengths and frequencies cause a molecular change. It takes away the bite, the burn and the harshness.”

Set your drink on the BOĆE Coaster and wait three minutes. Peri says the coaster will break down the components that give alcohol, coffee and even water a bitter taste.

Peri Basel: “We have numerous testing results that show that the fusel oils in alcohol are actually decreased, and the fusel oils are what causes the bite, the burn and the harshness.”

Peri has sold more than 15,000 BOĆE Coasters over the past year, and she hopes to sell more after taking part in a TV competition where the judges are some tough critics.

Peri is competing in Season 2 of “Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars,” right here on Channel 7.

In Wednesday’s premiere episode, she and the other contestants pitch their businesses to celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and reality star Lisa Vanderpump.

Peri Basel: “So that was really the hardest part was, you know, being able to present a pitch to Gordon Ramsay.”

Contestants compete in a series of business challenges. The last entrepreneur standing will walk away with $250,000.

Peri says the money would make a huge difference in the future of BOĆE Coaster.

Peri Basel: “And so, there is so much possibility out there that we have not even tapped the surface. We just have to get the word out there that this is real. It exists.”

Peri hopes BOĆE will help her coast to a win.

