(WSVN) - A lot of people can’t wait to retire, but a South Florida man continues to stand guard at his job — at the age of 99. Tavares Jones shares his story in this 7Spotlight.

Five days a week, between the hours of 6 a.m. and 2 p.m., Julius Woods is the gatekeeper at the entrance of Belle Meade Island in Miami.

Julius has kept an eye on countless cars coming and going during his almost 30 years as a security guard here.

Valeria Santeusanio, resident: “I’m 25, so I was born and raised here, and he’s been here since day one. I always feel like he’s a part of our family.”

And last month, dozens of people from his extended family…

Family (singing): “Happy birthday to you!”

…came out to celebrate Julius’ 99th birthday.

Commissioner Christine King presented him with a proclamation in his honor and a key to the city.

Julius Woods: “I love you all, and I hope that I can still serve.”

Luis Gonzalez, resident: “He was the first ambassador to the island. He has a big smile for everyone — an unbelievable person, human being.”

Miami Commissioner Christine King: “He’s fantastic. His life is a story. It’s inspirational.”

Julius told us he doesn’t quite know what to say to those who view him as an inspiration. But he still had plenty to say when we sat down to talk with him.

We start with the obvious question: Why does he keep working?”

Julius Woods: “Well, I work because I feel good at meeting people, and I enjoy my job, and I enjoy talking to people. Sometimes they come and they sit down, and they tell me the problems they have. I’m a good listener.”

Julius still drives to and from work, and if you’re wondering what his secret to staying in such good shape is, Julius says it is not his diet.

Julius Woods: “I can’t say I eat properly because I eat everything under the sun. But I never drank, and I never smoked; I guess that helped a lot.”

Speaking of food, Julius has special treats for the four-legged residents of the island.

Julius Woods: “I love my pups. I don’t own a pup.”

Although Julius’ job is to keep residents safe, they are very protective of him.

Julius Woods: “I think everybody on the island just about looks like they have my phone number. If I’m not there, I get a call at least from four or five people, ‘Julius, what’s wrong? You all right? You need anything?'”

Ralph Humbertson has lived on the island for 50 years and has a special bond with Julius. Both are Navy veterans.

Ralph Humbertson, resident: “And I just turned 81, so, you know, he considers me the kid. He served in World War II. He’s a hero. He was involved in Iwo Jima, where so many people were killed.”

His oldest son, Julius Woods Jr., was also in the Navy.

Julius Woods Jr.: “He always taught us, you know, just take care of family and everything. Can you imagine at 99 getting up at 3:30 in the morning, every morning? He gets up, goes to work, and I go back to sleep. I just hope I got his genes. You know, hey, 99, say he’s gonna work till 100.”

While this 66-year-old is retired, his dad has no plans to turn in his uniform.

Julius Woods: “As long as I feel like I do, I won’t retire.”

Julius’ message to all of us is this:

Julius Woods: “Always try to treat everyone like you want to be treated yourself.”

A “golden rule” to cherish and guard.

Tavares Jones, 7News.

While there are no official rankings, Julius is likely the oldest working security guard in Florida and possibly the country. If there is anyone older, we’d like to hear about them, so contact us!

