PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - One person is in custody after a pursuit ended in a head-on collision with a Florida Highway Patrol trooper, Wednesday afternoon.

According to Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue, FHP was in pursuit of a pickup truck when it lost control and spun out on Johnson Street, just east of U.S. 27, around 4:30 p.m.

Authorities said the collision between both vehicles was minor, and no one was injured.

One adult male was detained.

It remains unknown what started the pursuit.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.