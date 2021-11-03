(WSVN) - The same spice that helps bring up the flavor in sushi can also add an extra kick to a fried favorite. The recipe as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Ryan Lithgow

The Restaurant: Sushi Fly Chicken, Miami Beach

The Dish: Wasabi Lemon Pepper Fried Chicken

Ingredients:

4 lbs chicken thighs

Brine:

½ gallon buttermilk

1 cup spice mix

2 fl oz Hot Sauce

(Brine chicken for 12-32 hours. Let chicken dry in cooler for at least 4 hour uncovered)

Batter:

4 cups flour hi gluten

2 tbl spice mix

4 eggs

8 oz Buttermilk

Dredge:

4 Cups hi gluten flour

2 Cups corn starch

4 Tbls Spice Mix:

(2 tbl paprika

2 tbl cayenne pepper

2 tbl colemans mustard powder

2 tbl garlic powder

2 tbl onion powder

2 tbl cumin

2 tbl salt

2 tbl baking soda)

Seasoning (for before serving):

2 tbl black pepper

2 tbl wasabi furikake seasoning

2 tbl lemon pepper

2 tbl garlic powder

2 tbl onion powder

2 tbl nori powder

(if unavailable, crush nori seaweed sheets into powder)

Method of Preparation:

Fill pot or table top fryer with frying oil.

Set to 325 degrees, if using a pot, use an oven thermometer to check temp.

Place brined chicken in batter.

Then take chicken out of the batter and place in dredge.

Shake dredge off the chicken and drop it into the fryer.

Fry for 9.5 minutes.

Let chicken rest for 5 minutes.

To Plate:

Mix spice blend then sprinkle over finished chicken after it has rested. Serve!

Sushi Fly Chicken

1575 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 909-0800

www.sushiflychicken.com

