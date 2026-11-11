MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Usher and Chris Brown canceled their concert at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens that was scheduled for Dec. 6.

Another show on their R&B Tour set to take place on Monday in Los Angeles was also canceled.

Ticketmaster said customers will get a refund.

TMZ reported the stars began fighting backstage before their concert in Atlanta on Thursday. The alteercation reportedly stemmed over whether to start the show on time or delay it to allow fans stuck in traffic to attend.

The artists have not commented.

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