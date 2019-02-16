(WSVN) - How about some family-friendly seafood pasta that’s both healthy and yummy? Spaghetti squash is about to take the spotlight at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival next weekend. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Richard Ingraham
Private Chef/Company: Chefrli
South Beach Wine & Food Festival Event: Goya Foods’ Fit and Fun as a Family
Date: Saturday, Feb. 23 & Sunday, Feb. 24, 10 a.m.
The Dish: Twice Baked Seafood Spaghetti Squash
Ingredients for Squash:
2 medium spaghetti squash
2 tablespoons olive oil (Goya)
1 tablespoon dry Italian herbs
1/2 onion, small, diced
3 cloves garlic, sliced
2 cups fire roasted tomato sauce
1/2 pound medium shrimp peeled deveined
2 medium lobster tails, split, deveined, shell removed except tail fin
1 medium zucchini, cut in half then sliced
1 cup white sharp cheddar cheese
1/2 cup Asiago
salt and pepper to taste
Ingredients for Tomato Sauce:
2 tablespoons olive oil (Goya)
1 cup onions chopped
2 teaspoons salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper (Goya)
1 ½ tablespoon garlic (Goya)
1 tablespoon fresh thyme
3 1/2 cups canned diced tomatoes (Goya)
Method of Preparation for Tomato Sauce:
- Sauté onions in a medium pan over medium heat.
- Season with salt, and pepper and cook, stirring often, until onions are soft.
- Add garlic and cook until softened ( be careful not to burn it)
- Add thyme and continue cooking.
- Stir in roasted tomatoes with juices and bring to a boil.
- Reduce heat and bring to a simmer, stirring often to prevent sticking, until sauce has thickened
- Purée sauce in a food processor.
- Adjust seasonings and let sauce cool.
Method of Preparation for Squash:
- Preheat your oven to 400 degrees.
- Slice two spaghetti squash in half lengthwise and scoop out seeds and stringy flesh.
- Place squash on a foiled lined baking sheet and drizzle with 1 of the tablespoons of oil and season with salt ,pepper and dry Italian herbs.
- Turn Squash cut side down on baking sheet and bake for 40 minutes or until soft.
- In a large sauté pan over medium heat sauté the onion and garlic in remaining olive oil stirring often.
- Cook until the onion is translucent.
- Add in the zucchini and continue to cook until just softened.
- Add tomato sauce to the zucchini onion mixture.
- Once the sauce is hot add in the shrimp and lobster lower the heat and let simmer until the lobster and shrimp are just starting to turn opaque.
- Adjust seasonings and remove your pan from the heat and let sit until squash is ready.
- Remove the squash from oven, and use a fork to gently pull the squash flesh in the same direction as the strands to achieve the longest pieces of “spaghetti”
- Fold the squash into the seafood mixture along with 1/4 cup of the white cheddar and Asiago cheeses then place back into the hulls.
- Sprinkle each squash with the remaining cheese.
- Place the stuffed Squash back in the oven and bake until cheese start to bubble.
Serves: 2
Chefrli
www.chefrli.com
https://www.goya.com/en/
https://sobewff.org/fff/
