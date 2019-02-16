(WSVN) - How about some family-friendly seafood pasta that’s both healthy and yummy? Spaghetti squash is about to take the spotlight at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival next weekend. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Richard Ingraham

Private Chef/Company: Chefrli

South Beach Wine & Food Festival Event: Goya Foods’ Fit and Fun as a Family

Date: Saturday, Feb. 23 & Sunday, Feb. 24, 10 a.m.

The Dish: Twice Baked Seafood Spaghetti Squash

Ingredients for Squash:

2 medium spaghetti squash

2 tablespoons olive oil (Goya)

1 tablespoon dry Italian herbs

1/2 onion, small, diced

3 cloves garlic, sliced

2 cups fire roasted tomato sauce

1/2 pound medium shrimp peeled deveined

2 medium lobster tails, split, deveined, shell removed except tail fin

1 medium zucchini, cut in half then sliced

1 cup white sharp cheddar cheese

1/2 cup Asiago

salt and pepper to taste

Ingredients for Tomato Sauce:

2 tablespoons olive oil (Goya)

1 cup onions chopped

2 teaspoons salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper (Goya)

1 ½ tablespoon garlic (Goya)

1 tablespoon fresh thyme

3 1/2 cups canned diced tomatoes (Goya)

Method of Preparation for Tomato Sauce:

Sauté onions in a medium pan over medium heat.

Season with salt, and pepper and cook, stirring often, until onions are soft.

Add garlic and cook until softened ( be careful not to burn it)

Add thyme and continue cooking.

Stir in roasted tomatoes with juices and bring to a boil.

Reduce heat and bring to a simmer, stirring often to prevent sticking, until sauce has thickened

Purée sauce in a food processor.

Adjust seasonings and let sauce cool.

Method of Preparation for Squash:

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees.

Slice two spaghetti squash in half lengthwise and scoop out seeds and stringy flesh.

Place squash on a foiled lined baking sheet and drizzle with 1 of the tablespoons of oil and season with salt ,pepper and dry Italian herbs.

Turn Squash cut side down on baking sheet and bake for 40 minutes or until soft.

In a large sauté pan over medium heat sauté the onion and garlic in remaining olive oil stirring often.

Cook until the onion is translucent.

Add in the zucchini and continue to cook until just softened.

Add tomato sauce to the zucchini onion mixture.

Once the sauce is hot add in the shrimp and lobster lower the heat and let simmer until the lobster and shrimp are just starting to turn opaque.

Adjust seasonings and remove your pan from the heat and let sit until squash is ready.

Remove the squash from oven, and use a fork to gently pull the squash flesh in the same direction as the strands to achieve the longest pieces of “spaghetti”

Fold the squash into the seafood mixture along with 1/4 cup of the white cheddar and Asiago cheeses then place back into the hulls.

Sprinkle each squash with the remaining cheese.

Place the stuffed Squash back in the oven and bake until cheese start to bubble.

Serves: 2

Chefrli

www.chefrli.com

https://www.goya.com/en/

https://sobewff.org/fff/

