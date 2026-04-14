MIAMI (WSVN) - John Ecker, star of the Fox TV show “Doc,” threw the first pitch at a Miami Marlins game this past Wednesday ahead of the series season finale.

Ecker wore the number 83, the year he was born, during the pitch.

The actor plays the doctor Jake Heller on the hit TV show.

It was his first time throwing the pitch, which reminded him of when he played Little League.

“Like I should have practiced more, it was a little low, yeah,” said Ecker.

The actor was asked what made him more nervous: acting or throwing the pitch?

“I would say cast auditioning, for acting, probably makes me more nervous. But I didn’t have much to live up to, nobody’s trying to draft me here,” he said. “Thankfully, we were running late to the game. I was nervous about that; I didn’t have too much time to think about being nervous about throwing the pitch.”

He also said he was excited for the season finale and that he’s certain people will love what plays out on the show.

“I’m sure people will like it, you know, they’re always creating some type of conflict, some people will like how it ends, and some people don’t, but you know, the good thing is we’re picked up for a season three, so we can see how it unfolds in a few months,” he said. “We got a great crew, we got a great cast, we got great people all around on the shows, just a great experience.”

Ecker said some of the scenes were tough for him to film.

“Any time you have the scenes where people are coding, and dying, there’s a sense of urgency; those ones are always a little tough, especially when we have to repeat them a lot,” he said. “I like just seeing how people get fired up, about not liking certain characters, certain characters, shifting certain relationships, like another ones, it’s just fun to see that people get emotionally entangled with it all.”

He also shared what fans could expect from the finale.

“People die. People might die.” Ecker said. “I didn’t say who. It’s a hospital, it happens.”

The season finale will air at 9 p.m. on Channel 7.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.