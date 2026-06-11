MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Thousands of people made their way to Miami Beach for a free concert and other festivities to celebrate the official start of the FIFA World Cup.

As Colombian icon Carlos Vives hit the stage on Thursday evening, thousands of fans tuned in to celebrate the kickoff of the World Cup at Lummus Park.

“I brought my parents because to see [Vives] live and for free? I needed to be here,” said Karina Bermudez, a Colombian fan.

“This concert is the best. Miami is the best, we have the best vibes in the 305,” said another fan.

The free concert offered harmonious sounds for fans to dance along to and celebrate the beautiful game as the global tournament began. It also served as a way to connect the many cultures that make up much of South Florida.

“In total, 20,000 people, and that’s people getting inside. There’s gonna be more, probably 20, 30,000 people,” said Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner.

“It really makes you realize how many different cultures live in Miami and how soccer can bring them all together. It’s just beautiful,” said a fan.

The beats ringing out over the beach got fans pumped up for what the competition will bring and hopeful that their country will be the one to bring home the cup.

“I hope we go to the quarterfinals at least,” said a Colombian fan.

The good vibes were even present hours before Vives played his first note on stage, as the sun shone brightly over South Beach with fans tuning in for the opening match for the World Cup between Mexico and South Africa.

“I love the game. I’m happy, very happy,” said a Colombian fan.

Mexican fans cheered the loudest as their country came out victorious in the global competition’s first game.

“Been in the park all morning with a bunch of us, like, Mexican people, just such an amazing thing to see everyone together,” said Mexican fan Brenda.

Others were inspired by the strong start by Mexico.

“I think we can do good. They are playing well, they’re playing well, I mean, at least with respect to the opening round definitely,” said a Mexican fan.

Some fans were willing to cheer for Mexico temporarily as part of a house with split allegiances in the tournament.

“I’m Colombian but my husband is Mexican so we go for Mexico today,” said a woman.

Officials say FIFA fans can expect even more exciting events to be held at Lummus Park throughout the World Cup.

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