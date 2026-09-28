NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Swift broke records at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards, as she is known to do.

The pop powerhouse received the inaugural Artist Director Honors on Sunday night, becoming the most-awarded artist in VMA history.

Previously, she was tied with Beyoncé for the title, with 30 VMAs each. The new award is meant to recognize artists “whose work behind the camera has expanded the possibilities of music video and advanced the art of visual storytelling.”

“I got to start making music videos and being a part of music videos 20 years ago,” Swift said in her speech, adding that she’s been involved in making roughly 60 music videos, 18 of which she wrote and directed.

“You, the fans, make it so much fun,” she said.

She also took home the top prize of the night — video of the year — for “The Fate of Ophelia” from her album “The Life of a Showgirl.”

Swift dedicated that award to the “ultimate showgirl,” the late Dolly Parton.

“I think we were all very lucky to share this planet with Dolly Parton for a time,” Swift said.

Taylor Swift debuts ‘Patient Zero’ music video

Swift also debuted the music video for her new song, “Patient Zero,” during the award show. She directed the visual, which stars Colin Farrell and Dakota Johnson. Johnson and Swift portray mirror images of each other.

“Patient Zero” is also her first single since marrying Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden in July.

The two-hour show was broadcast live on CBS from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Madonna opened the starry award show — and won big

“It’s mother,” were the first words uttered by Madonna as she opened the VMAs with her 2026 single “Bring Your Love” alongside collaborator Sabrina Carpenter. Later in the night, the pair won the award for best collaboration for the song.

“It’s been a while since I did one of these things,” Madonna joked. “So, I’ve prepared nothing.”

When it came time for her return to the stage to accept the award for artist of the year, Madonna began with, “First of all, I would like to thank my fingers because I can always count on them.” Returning a third time to accept for best dance, she said simply, “I came alive on the dance floor. … We’re all equal on the dance floor.”

If her aim was to bring the dance floor to the award show stage, Madonna did exactly that in her opening number — and then some, when Charli xcx emerged from a club bathroom to perform their reworked version of “Danceteria.” Around them? A trove of dancers and various famous friends, including actor Debi Mazar, Sombr and Julia Garner.

The show, which was delayed 20 minutes by a tight NFL game, wasted no time getting heart rates up.

Snoop Dogg, a 13-time VMAs nominee and three-time winner, emerged as host shortly thereafter.

“Now that is an icon,” Dogg said of Madonna, before pivoting to a joke: “She ain’t a virgin no more.”

Teyana Taylor then presented the first award for best pop to LISA for “Dream,” featuring Kentaro Sakaguchi.

“Thank you MTV for this amazing award,” she said while holding back tears. “All those late-night dreams brought me here today.” It was a different scene about an hour later, when she returned to the stage for her hip-hop heavy hitter “Sawadika,” which loosely translates to “Hello” in her native Thai.

Performances include a tribute to Dolly Parton

There was always going to be a big musical tribute to Dolly Parton. Kacey Musgraves paid homage to the late, great country music icon with a cover of Parton’s “I Will Always Love You.”

Parton, whose soaring vibrato vocals, poignant songwriting and sparkling costumes defined her rise from a log cabin in the Tennessee mountains to the height of stardom and acclaim, died in Nashville of cancer in August. She was 80.

Performances arrived fast and furious: Raye delivered a medley of her throwback soul, including “I Will Overcome” and “Where Is My Husband!”

Bruno Mars slowed things down with “Dance With Me.” Shaboozey launched into his saloon single “Cowgirl,” before being joined by Gunna for some hybrid country-rap with their crossover track, “High Noon.”

“Survivor” host Jeff Probst and actor Brandon Sklenar introduced the final performance of the night and arguably its best – a partial reenactment of GENER8ION and Yung Lean’s “STORM” music video – which began with Lean smashing a VMA ‘Moon person’ trophy.

Sienna Spiro belted out her “Great Expectation.” It was a welcome introduction to the new talent, who was named best new artist shortly thereafter.

Orville Peck introduced a tribute to George Michael, who died 10 years ago on Christmas Day. He was 53.

Nirvana took home the 2026 Video Vanguard Award

If this year’s VMAs felt too pop-heavy for some viewers, that changed when the coveted Video Vanguard Award was awarded to Nirvana.

“They were completely original and always fearless at a time when the status quo kind of got to the point of being formulaic,” Public Enemy rapper Chuck D said of the grunge greats.

The award was presented to surviving members Krist Novoselic, Dave Grohl and Pat Smear. Frontman Kurt Cobain died in 1994.

“Kurt was one of one,” Novoselic said in their acceptance speech, adding that the band never imagined its sound and aesthetic would resonate with so many people. He said the music continues to endure because people are still hungry for “something real, something uncompromising” and a message that “it’s just OK to come as you are.”

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