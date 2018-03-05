Rapper Rick Ross released from hospital after health scare

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rapper Rick Ross is back home after several days of hospitalization, according to a report from TMZ.

Last week, Ross was reportedly on life support after suffering heart-related issues.

The South Florida rapper had been rushed to a Miami-area hospital early Thursday morning after someone in his home called 911.

Davie Police dispatch reports said the rapper, whose real name is William Roberts, was breathing heavily and was unresponsive.

At first it appeared Ross had symptoms of pneumonia, but it now appears he may have had a heart attack. Ross reportedly spent time in both the ICU and cardiac unit, at one point hooked up to a machine that assists respiratory and heart functions.

Ross reportedly was discharged early Monday morning. TMZ says he will continue to receive care at his home.

