NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An internationally acclaimed “trashy” performance turned heads at Miami Dade College.

The Recycled Orchestra of Cateura brought its world-famous instruments made from trash to MDC’s North Campus’ William Lehman Theater of the Pawley Creative Arts Center, Sunday afternoon.

Made up of talented young musicians from Paraguay, the group crafts violins and cellos from salvaged landfill materials.

The special engagement was hosted by the South Florida Youth Symphony, which is celebrating its 61st year of musical excellence.

“This leads to many more opportunities for our kids that don’t understand how the rest of the world really lives and what they have to go through to make their dreams come true, and their dreams here, as you all see, is their beautiful music that they’re making,” said Marjorie Hahn, Executive & Music Director of the South Florida Youth Symphony.

The concert offered a look at how creative ingenuity can transform environmental waste into a powerful tool for social change and artistic expression.

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