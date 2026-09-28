HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - R&B singer Jacquees was arrested on DUI and other charges after police said he was found passed out inside a vehicle in Hollywood and later became combative with first responders.

Jacquees, whose real name is Rodriquez Jacquees Broadnax, 32, was arrested Sunday near North 62nd Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard.

Hollywood Police said officers received a call shortly before 8 a.m. about a person passed out inside a vehicle.

Police said Broadnax became combative with first responders while being taken to a hospital.

Broadnax appeared in bond court Monday and was given a total bond of $3,500.

He faces charges of DUI, resisting an officer without violence and battery on an officer, firefighter or emergency medical technician.

Jacquees is best known for his 2016 single “B.E.D.” and his 2018 hit “You.”

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