Golfing in South Florida usually involves long hours in the sun. Now a new attraction lets you get frustrated in air conditioned comfort.

Puttshack offers a new take on mini golf with food, drinks and music. Here’s a guy who knows how to put the ball in the hole: Alex Miranda.

I just discovered a new mini golf stance: it’s when you hold a gigantic beer glass in my left hand, and because you don;t have your left hand to help, you just hold the putter really close.

Mini golf is giant fun, and at Puttshack…

Jose Guardia: “The world’s first tech-inspired mini golf destination.”

Now open in Brickell City Centre…

Jose Guardia: “Overlooking the Miami Tower, then we also have a beautiful area inside overlooking the Miami River.”

It’s also upscale.

Jose Guardia: “This is just fun mini golf, and it’s not the mini golf that you see, like, on the side of the highway when you were growing up, with, like, fake alligators.”

They say tech-infused. All I hear is “no math required.”

Jose Guardia: “You don’t have to write down your score. The ball techhology tracks it for you. Three different courses, each one for none holes, takes about 32 minutes to play a whole course, but you can have cocktails.

And supertubes get you…

Jose Guardia: “Ten extra points It almost guarantees you a hole in one.”

But hazard traps take them away. So can bad plays. Not that you’re hopeless.

And, is that one of their shareable Scratch Kitchen favorites?

Jose Guardia: “Little Havana flatbread.”

Or…

Jose Guardia: “A wood fired grilled octopus.”

Now, normally I would order a beer, but what the…?!

Jose Guardia: “One of our cocktails is our Smoking Painkiller, which is a rum-based cocktail. It’s basically a deconstructed piña colada.”

Alex Miranda: “Say no more!”

Jose Guardia: “Say no more, right? Who doesn’t love it?”

Alex Miranda: “I don’t care what you put in it, I’ll take it.”

Jose Guardia: “We have a pineapple mezcal margarita, which is phenomenal, so you get that nice smokiness from mezcal, then you get the sweetness from the pineapple.”

Alex Miranda: “There’s popsicles in the drink?”

Jose Guardia: “There’s popsicles.”

Alex Miranda: “And what’s in the popsicle?”

Jose Guardia: “A little Poblano peppers, Ancho Reyes, and you stir it.”

Alex Miranda: “That is so cool.”

Jose Guardia: “It’s amazing.”

Which pairs perfectly with their late night vibe.

Jose Guardia: “Lights get a little bit lower, your drinks start flowing, the music gets louder.”

You’ll have a ball with friends, family … dates?

Jose Guardia: “If you want, you can play, but if not, just enjoy our food and relax, and enjoy the beautiful Miami skyline.”

Win or lose.

Alex Miranda: “I majored in beer pong in college.”

[Alex swings. The ball doesn’t get into any of the red Solo cups.]

Alex Miranda: “And failed my major.”

Adults are $18, and kids 12 and under get in for $10.

Jose Guardia: “You just come, have fun, forget about anything else in the world and just enjoy yourselves.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Puttshack Miami

Brickell City Centre

701 S Miami Ave.

Miami, FL 33131

puttshack.com/locations/miami



