Pork Ragu/ Belkys

(WSVN) - It’s a hearty and savory dish made low, slow and with lots of love. Pork ragu is on the menu, as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

Ingredients:

2 lb boneless pork butt, cut into chunks

1 box pasta or orzo

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 large onion, thinly sliced

6 cloves garlic, chopped

1 can (6 oz) tomato paste

1/2 cup dry white wine

1 can (14.5 oz) fire roasted crushed tomatoes, undrained

1 sprig rosemary

2 cups chicken broth

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

Method of preparation:

Season pork with salt and pepper. In 6-quart Dutch oven, heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil over medium-high heat. Cook pork in oil 10 to 12 minutes, turning frequently, until well browned on all sides.

Transfer to platter. Do not pour off fat. If it doesn’t seem like enough, add 1 more tablespoon of olive oil.

Add onion. Cook about 6 minutes, stirring occasionally, until onion is softened. Add garlic; cook and stir 1 minute.

Reduce heat to medium. Add tomato paste and cook 2 to 3 minutes, stirring occasionally, until it darkens slightly and turns rusty in color.

Add wine and cook 1 to 2 minutes, scraping up any browned bits, until thickened.

Stir in crushed tomatoes, thyme, rosemary (tie the herbs to remove later), broth and pepper flakes. Add pork with any juices accumulated on the platter.

Heat to boiling. Reduce heat to low. Cover and simmer 2 1/2 to 3 hours or until pork is tender. 3 hours is best.

Using 2 forks, shred pork into bite-size pieces in Dutch oven, or you can take pieces out, shred and return to the Dutch oven. Let it simmer uncovered for about 1 more hour until sauce thickens.

To plate:

Serve sauce over pasta or over polenta, if desired. Top with fresh shredded Parmesan cheese.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.