Truth: I’m not the biggest fan of vegetarian restaurants. I usually leave feeling like the texture of all the food is just wrong and I’m hungry 30 minutes after the check is paid. When I heard about Planta, a new South Beach spot, that opened recently I didn’t even think I wanted to go but I gave it a shot and, boy oh boy, am I glad I did.

We tried so many things on that menu and everything was delicious. Yes, they make sushi from carrots and a ceviche like crudo from coconut instead of fish but the flavors are soooooo on point and the texture of the food tastes just as if you were eating the real thing.

Planta you’re firmly planted in my taste buds and I hope to be back.

Planta

850 Commerce St.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 397-8513

www.plantarestaurants.com

