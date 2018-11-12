Pecan Pie Shooters/Belkys

(WSVN) - Need a quick and easy dessert? Well this pecan pie shooter recipe is sure to do the trick, and you can even change up the flavor to make it work for you.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Pecan Pie Shooters

Ingredients:

Your favorite frozen pecan pie (one should fill about 10-12 glasses depending on size)

Whipped topping

Ground cinnamon

Pecans for garnish

Method of Preparation:

– Bake the pie according to the instructions.

– Let it cool and then scoop it into the glasses using two spoons.

– Top it with whipped topping, some ground cinnamon and a pecan.

