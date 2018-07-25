Palm Beach Skirt Steak/Doc B’s Fresh Kitchen

(WSVN) - Florida oranges are the key to helping you grill up a perfect steak. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Brian Wright

The Restaurant: Doc B’s Fresh Kitchen, Coral Gables

The Dish: Palm Beach Skirt Steak

Ingredients:

4 each, 12 oz. skirt steak

2 cups gluten-free soy sauce

8 cups pineapple juice

2 cups fresh squeezed orange juice

1 tbs. fresh minced garlic

½ cup light brown sugar

1 tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. ground black pepper

Method of Preparation:

Marinating Procedure

Place all ingredients in a mixing bowl and whisk until incorporated.

Reserve one cup of marinade for cooking procedure.

Place four skirt steaks in a gallon Ziploc bag and add remaining marinade.

Allow 24 hours for steaks to marinade in refrigerator.

Cooking Method

Place reserved marinade in small sauce pan and reduce to ½ cup, and reserve.

Remove steaks from marinade and allow to drain to remove liquid.

Heat grill to medium-high heat.

Lightly brush grill grates with olive oil.

Place steaks on grill and allow to cook for four minutes on each side to achieve medium (130 degrees Fahrenheit) temperature.

Using a grill brush, glaze both sides of cooked steak with the reduced marinade.

To Plate:

Serve with french fries.



Serves: 4

Serving Suggestion:

Signature “Beet”lejuice cocktail (CH Gin, all organic beet juice, mint, lemon)

Doc B’s Fresh Kitchen

301 Miracle Mile

Coral Gables, FL 33134

(786) 864-1220

docbsfreshkitchen.com

