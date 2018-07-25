Palm Beach Skirt Steak/Doc B’s Fresh Kitchen

(WSVN) - Florida oranges are the key to helping you grill up a perfect steak. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Brian Wright
The Restaurant: Doc B’s Fresh Kitchen, Coral Gables
The Dish: Palm Beach Skirt Steak
Ingredients:
4 each, 12 oz. skirt steak
2 cups gluten-free soy sauce
8 cups pineapple juice
2 cups fresh squeezed orange juice
1 tbs. fresh minced garlic
½ cup light brown sugar
1 tsp. kosher salt
1 tsp. ground black pepper
Method of Preparation:
Marinating Procedure
- Place all ingredients in a mixing bowl and whisk until incorporated.
- Reserve one cup of marinade for cooking procedure.
- Place four skirt steaks in a gallon Ziploc bag and add remaining marinade.
- Allow 24 hours for steaks to marinade in refrigerator.
Cooking Method
- Place reserved marinade in small sauce pan and reduce to ½ cup, and reserve.
- Remove steaks from marinade and allow to drain to remove liquid.
- Heat grill to medium-high heat.
- Lightly brush grill grates with olive oil.
- Place steaks on grill and allow to cook for four minutes on each side to achieve medium (130 degrees Fahrenheit) temperature.
- Using a grill brush, glaze both sides of cooked steak with the reduced marinade.
To Plate:
Serve with french fries.
Serves: 4
Serving Suggestion:
Signature “Beet”lejuice cocktail (CH Gin, all organic beet juice, mint, lemon)
Doc B’s Fresh Kitchen
301 Miracle Mile
Coral Gables, FL 33134
(786) 864-1220
docbsfreshkitchen.com
