Palm Beach Skirt Steak/Doc B’s Fresh Kitchen

(WSVN) - Florida oranges are the key to helping you grill up a perfect steak. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Brian Wright
The Restaurant: Doc B’s Fresh Kitchen, Coral Gables
The Dish: Palm Beach Skirt Steak

Ingredients:

4 each, 12 oz. skirt steak
2 cups gluten-free soy sauce
8 cups pineapple juice
2 cups fresh squeezed orange juice
1 tbs. fresh minced garlic
½ cup light brown sugar
1 tsp. kosher salt
1 tsp. ground black pepper

Method of Preparation:

Marinating Procedure

  • Place all ingredients in a mixing bowl and whisk until incorporated.
  • Reserve one cup of marinade for cooking procedure.
  • Place four skirt steaks in a gallon Ziploc bag and add remaining marinade.
  • Allow 24 hours for steaks to marinade in refrigerator.

Cooking Method

  • Place reserved marinade in small sauce pan and reduce to ½ cup, and reserve.
  • Remove steaks from marinade and allow to drain to remove liquid.
  • Heat grill to medium-high heat.
  • Lightly brush grill grates with olive oil.
  • Place steaks on grill and allow to cook for four minutes on each side to achieve medium (130 degrees Fahrenheit) temperature.
  • Using a grill brush, glaze both sides of cooked steak with the reduced marinade.

To Plate:
Serve with french fries.

Serves: 4

Serving Suggestion:
Signature “Beet”lejuice cocktail (CH Gin, all organic beet juice, mint, lemon)

Doc B’s Fresh Kitchen
301 Miracle Mile
Coral Gables, FL 33134
(786) 864-1220
docbsfreshkitchen.com

