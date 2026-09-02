(WSVN) - President Donald Trump’s secret plane swap is the focus of a new Netflix documentary.

Back on July 9, the commander in chief boarded Air Force One in Turkey before he secretly exited through a catering truck to a smaller military plane.

The switch was reportedly made as the result of a security threat.

The documentary, titled “The Decoy Plane,” will be told by the traveling press corps, including firsthand accounts. It will be available to stream on Friday.

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