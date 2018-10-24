Miso Black Cod/ Katsuya Brickell

(WSVN) - A few easy ingredients is all you need for a popular fish with Asian-style flavor. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Denevin Miranda

The Restaurant: Katsuya Brickell, Miami

The Dish: Miso Black Cod

Ingredients:

6 oz. black cod (marinated)

3 tbsp. daikon puree

2 tbsp. edible sand

3 ea. green asparagus tips

3 ea. white asparagus tips

1 tsp. miso oil

Miso marinade:

1 cup white miso paste

1 cup sugar

1 cup sake

1 cup mirin

Daikon puree:

3/4 cup butter

1/4 cup leeks (finely chopped)

1/2 cup onions (finely chopped)

2 tbsp. white wine

2 cups daikon (medium diced)

3/4 cup potato (medium diced)

2 ½ cup dashi stock

1/2 cup cream

Salt and white pepper to taste

Edible sand:

2 cups tapioca maltodextrin

3 tbsp. panko breadcrumbs

2 tbsp. kombu

2 tbsp. Japanese anchovies (fried)

blend; then slowly add 2 tbsp. grapeseed oil mixed with miso oil

lightly season with salt

Method of Preparation:

Black cod: Make miso marinade by mixing all ingredients together. Marinate the black cod overnight. Pre-heat in the oven with 385 degrees Fahrenheit for eight minutes. Take out the cod, pull the bones out and remove the skin. Raise temperature of oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit, and finish cod for another six to seven minutes.

Daikon puree: In a pot, melt butter and sweat leeks and onions until translucent. Add daikon and potato, and let sweat for a few minutes. Deglaze with white wine. Once alcohol is cooked out, add dashi and cook until daikon and potatoes are tender. Puree using a blender and pass through a chinois. Finish with cream. Add salt and white pepper to taste.

To Plate:

Blanch asparagus tips for one minute in boiling water. Spread daikon puree on plate, then place cod. Garnish with edible sand, miso oil and asparagus.

Serves: 1 filet per person.

Serving Suggestion:

Katsuya Fresh (made with cucumber vodka, sake, lime juice)

Katsuya Brickell

(located inside SLS LUX Brickell)

8 SE 8th St.

Miami, FL 33131

(305) 859-0200

https://katsuyarestaurant.com/brickell/

