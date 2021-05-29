MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police in South Beach were in crowd control mode as thousands of holiday weekend revelers lay in the sand, strolled down Ocean Drive or watched the Hyundai Air and Sea Show.

7News cameras captured a jet swoop above the skies, as well as the roar of its engine, on a sunny Saturday afternoon.

The Air and Sea Show was just one of many things to see and do in the tourist destination this Memorial Day Weekend.

Cameras captured large crowds across the city’s entertainment district.

“We don’t get a lot of time away, so we’re just enjoying ourselves in Florida,” said visitor Travis Jackson. “It is tight, though.”

“Where we’re from it’s like cowboys type of thing, horses, all that food stuff, so we don’t get that experience as much,” said visitor Glo Vincent.

Miami Beach Police officers are also out in large numbers. They are receiving help from other South Florida police departments.

“All in all so far, knock on wood, it has been great,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber.

Police said they’ll be cracking down on loud music blasted in the streets, open containers of alchohol and drug use.

“Our officers will be enforcing DUIs. Don’t drink and drive,” said Miami Beach Police Officer Ernesto Rodriguez.

City officials said they want to see visitors and residents enjoy themselves responsibly.

“If you come in here to do something we don’t want you to do and that’s against the law, you’re going to be very disappointed, because it’s very likely you’re going to be arrested,” said Gelber.

The mayor said police will be especially vigilant in the wake of widely documented incidents of unruly behavior involving large spring break crowds within the entertainment district and, in at least one instance, a residential area back in March.

“We’ve got a huge police presence here in South Beach. That’s because we want to make sure that some of the disorder that we’ve seen in previous times doesn’t happen, or we’re prepared for,” said Gelber.

Every weekend night beginning at 7 p.m., the city will be implementing a traffic loop until 5 a.m. to help with traffic management.

“If you’re coming here to enjoy all the amenities of our city, we welcome you and enjoy,” said Gelber.

