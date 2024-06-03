MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 96-year-old grandmother showed South Florida she’s still got it, as she brought her style and poise to Miami Swim Week, walking into the history books in the process.

When Miami Beach native Gloria Mantell Pallot walked the runway Sunday night, she became the oldest person ever to take part in the fashion event.

Speaking with 7News, she said she’s been preparing every day for this moment.

“I ride the bike, and then I do general exercises, you know, stretches, a lot in the chair, and then standing up and stretching,” she said.

Mantell Pallot said she felt nervous because of her age and having to compete against younger people. She also said this is her first time taking part in anything like this.

She explained why she decided to go for it.

“My son’s girlfriend is a model, and they encouraged me to do it, my grandson and his girlfriend, that I should do it,” she said. “Well, I had second thoughts.”

Mantell Pallot mentioned the last time she walked down the aisle was 73 years ago, when she married her husband.

Those were different times, and she recounted something that happened during her time at the University of Miami.

“The university used to, at every game, have a Hurricane Honey, and they would come down, and they would be on the field, and they would be on the local television,” she said. “At the end of the year, they would have Honey of the Year, and they would be in the University book.”

At Miami Swim Week, Mantell Pallot mirrored the values of the brand she represents: Love for Upcycling, a sustainable brand dedicated to upcycling fashion.

At a strong 96 years, this new runway model shared her secrets to longevity and living such a healthy life.

“A positive attitude, and having lots of close friends and a good husband, and eating healthy and exercising,” she said.

Love for Upcycling emphasizes that both old and new shouldn’t be discarded, but rather repurposed to create something beautiful and timeless.

