(CNN) — French-Iranian artist, author and women’s rights activist Marjane Satrapi, the illustrator behind the graphic novel memoir “Persepolis,” has died at 56.

A statement from the Élysée Palace announcing her death Thursday lauded Satrapi’s work, saying her work “captivated a global audience.”

“Her passing marks the loss of a leading figure in French culture and an artist deeply committed to freedom, whose work carried a universal message and earned her immense international acclaim,” the Élysée said.

Satrapi, born November 22, 1969 in Rasht, Iran, was best known for her bestselling 2000 graphic novel memoir, which chronicled her childhood in Tehran under the Islamic Revolution.

“Persepolis” was adapted into a film in 2007 – directed by Satrapi and Vincent Paronnaud – and won the Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival in 2007, and was nominated for an Academy Award.

Satrapi was an outspoken critic of Iran’s ruling establishment and a prominent supporter of the “Woman, Life, Freedom” movement that emerged after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody in 2022.

Iranian women human rights group, the Narges Foundation described Satrapi as “a fearless advocate for feminism, women’s rights” and as someone who “champion(ed) the struggles and resilience of Iranian women.”

CNN’s Saskya Vandoorne and Vasco Cotovio contributed to this report.

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