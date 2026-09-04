CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - From the golden buzzer, back to the 305, Hialeah’s own Luke Taleno is showing some love to the Miami Hurricanes.

The “America’s Got Talent” semifinalist teamed up with University of Miami alumni Ava Kezirian to create a brand-new Canes anthem.

Taleno has repped his South Florida roots throughout his run on the show, and the new song dropped just in time for UM’s kick-off against Stanford set for Friday at 9 p.m.

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