(CNN) — French DJ Kavinsky, best known for the electro track “Nightcall,” has died at age 50.

The artist, whose real name was Vincent Belorgey, was found dead at his home in Paris on Tuesday, CNN affiliate BFMTV reported Wednesday.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of death, the Paris prosecutor’s office told BFMTV.

Belorgey starting making music in the early 2000s and released his first EP, “Teddy Boy,” in 2006. He went on to open for French electronic music duo Daft Punk on their 2007 tour.

“Nightcall,” released in 2010, is reminiscent of 1980s synth pop. It was used in the opening credits of the 2011 movie “Drive,” which starred Ryan Gosling, and also featured in the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

French culture minister Catherine Pégard confirmed his death in a post on X on Wednesday.

“With Kavinsky’s sudden departure France loses one of its most unique voices,” she wrote. “From the movie ‘Drive’ to the Paris Olympics, the whole world enjoyed ‘Nightcall.’ Danceable and nostalgic at the same time, his music will continue to resonate across borders and different generations.”

French President Emmanuel Macron posted a tribute on his official Facebook account. “Kavinsky, French pride forever,” he wrote.

CNN has contacted Kavinsky’s representatives for comment.

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