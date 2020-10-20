Kate Beckinsale turns her pets into Instagram models

Kate Beckinsale’s Instagram is a treasure trove of furry fun, especially during quarantine. We’ve shown you plenty of her cat videos and pictures on Deco, but there are many, many more we haven’t. Until now — so here’s our tribute to Kate and her cats.

Social media sensations! Kate Beckinsale has made her pets Instagram-famous, and we are so here for it.

Kate Beckinsale: “Are you a lovely big banana? Yeah!”

Right now it’s spooky season in the Beckinsale household, whether her cats, Willow and Clive, like it or not.

Kate also gets in on the costume fun. She apparently has a thing for panda outfits, and sometimes she includes her little Pomeranian pup.

Kate Beckinsale: “You’re so good! You did so good! Who’s a good panda?!”

We’ve discovered Clive is super calm and cooperative with Kate’s antics.

Kate Beckinsale (to Clive): “Anything you want to say, Clive, at all?”

While Willow can be a bit of a troublemaker.

Kate Beckinsale (to Willow): “Who got up there and shouldn’t have? Well, now you’re in a pickle.”

Kate Beckinsale (to Willow): “They’re not really for you. No, but they’re not, though.”

Kate Beckinsale (to Willow): “Can we talk about what you’re doing on potatoes? Willow. Can we have a little chat? No? What do you think? Is it for cats, or is not really for cats?”

Willow’s definitely got control issues. Clive, on the other hand, has a very musical side to him.

Kate also has this odd obsession with placing things on their heads.

Kate Beckinsale: “You look good.”

But at the end of the day, no matter what shenanigans she puts them through, Clive and Willow seem to love their crazy cat mom.

