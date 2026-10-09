MIAMI (WSVN) - A new Miami Heat season is bringing new players, new hopes and a guarantee that fans will not go hungry with its new bites at the arena.

As Heat fans get ready for a new season, Kaseya Center is introducing several new and exclusive spaces designed to give fans a different experience on game day.

One of the newest additions is the Hard Rock Bet Lounge, offering cocktails and a more upscale experience for Heat Prestige members.

Tony Feudo, GM of Clubs at the Kaseya Center, said the biggest perk is the view.

“Coolest part about our lounge is that we’re located right next to the floor and we actually have a room in the back over there that overlooks championship alley so all of our guests have access to see the players coming in and out of the locker room,” he said.

The courtside experience is also getting a makeover. The debut of 1988 Club, an elegant bar and restaurant exclusively for courtside ticket holders.

The space will feature collaborations with local restaurants in each game.

For fans looking for something they can enjoy during one of the games, 601 is serving up some savory bites.

The spot serves a variety of yummy options from chicken sandwiches to nachos and Philly cheesesteaks.

Fans can also elevate their game-day experience at the Bacardi Ocho Lounge. Access is available through the Heat app.

“Anywhere you are in the arena, you can go into the Heat app and go to Bacardi Ocho Lounge and it’ll tell you how you can purchase it and you can add it to your ticket,” said Jose Ferrufino, Director of Clubs at the Kaseya Center.

Whether fans are looking for a cocktail, sit-down meal, a dessert or a premium experience, there are plenty of new options to explore at the Kaseya Center this season.

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