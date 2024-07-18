I can’t help falling in love with you! Harry Connick Jr. cannot help making us fall in love with the island of Cyprus. Grab your floaties! Harry is taking us to the Mediterranean Sea in the new rom-com “Find Me Falling.”

Harry Connick Jr. is starring in his dreamiest role yet, “Find Me Falling.” The actor says the film gives audiences a little bit of magical escapism.

Harry Connick Jr.: “It was so beautifully written, and the characters were so compelling. And it was shooting on the island of Cyprus, in the Mediterranean.”

Harry plays an aging rock star who takes a break from making music and heads over to Cyprus. But keeping a low profile gets kind of hard when he runs into an ex-lover.

Agni Scott (as Sia): “John is back.”

The Netflix romance helps him discover what’s truly important in life.

Harry Connick Jr.: “I think this movie does a good job of showing this guy sort of get back in touch with pieces of himself that he sorta missed along the way.”

It’s also a reminder to appreciate the things that are closest to you.

Harry Connick Jr.: “Sometimes, there’s the core of your being that you need to reconnect with, and try to understand what makes you, you.”

But hey, sometimes it’s OK to relax and clear the mind, and Harry wouldn’t mind coming to the 305 to do just that.

Harry Connick Jr.: “Miami is a pretty good choice. Man, I love those stone crabs down there.”

But if you’re looking for a vacation, this movie kind of feels just like one.

Harry Connick Jr.: “Cyprus is a pretty darn good place. This movie shows a lot of the island.”

You can catch “Find Me Falling” on Netflix on Friday.

