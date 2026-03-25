MIAMI (WSVN) - Mexican superstar Carín León will make history as the first artist to perform at Nu Stadium, Inter Miami CF’s new home at Miami Freedom Park, with a concert set for June 28.

The show is an added stop to Leóns 2026 North American tour that launched earlier this month. It follows his recent Grammy win for Best Contemporary Mexican Music Album.

“To be at Nu Stadium and be the first concert fills me with great pride. Miami has always been very important to me,” said León in a press release. “It’s the place where we all come together, where music converges, and cultural movements are created, like my project and like Inter Miami as well. I believe that if music and sport serve to unite cultures and people, then we’re doing things right.”

In 2025, León became the first Latino artist to headline Sphere in Las Vegas, selling out the venue seven times.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

Inter Miami season ticket members can access a presale beginning Thursday at 10 a.m., followed by the artist’s fan club presale at noon and a Ticketmaster presale at 2 p.m. that same day.

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