(WSVN) - While Shakira’s legendary career has proven her hips don’t lie, a talented group of young dancers in Uganda caught the singer’s attention on social media, and that has led to an upcoming gig on a huge global stage.

The dancers, known as the Ghetto Kids, got the message of a lifetime when Shakira said they would get to perform alongside her at the FIFA World Cup final.

Video of the group finding out showed the young dancers screaming and jumping for joy as they heard the message from Shakira.

“Just know that words can’t express or explain how happy we are. It was a dream come true,” said Ssegirinya Madwanah, a member of the Ghetto Kids.

The Ghetto Kids consists of dozens of children between 4 and 16 who have grown up in poverty. They have amassed millions of followers online with several posts showing their impressive dance skills and infectious joy.

Members like Madwanah said the group’s passion for dance has given them purpose in life.

“I would say that we are here because of dance. Everything we have achieved, we have achieved because of dance. It is something that gave me some kind of light and inspiration, so I have to keep on pushing, keep dancing, keep spreading love and happiness,” he said. “So dancing is like our talent and our source of income, because it’s where we get food, education.”

The group’s founder, Kavuma Dauda, knows this opportunity with Shakira at the World Cup will be the biggest performance of their young dance careers.

“On our side, we are more than ready. The children are ready and they really don’t need more training, because it’s natural, organic from them,” said Dauda.

Before they take the stage for the final on July 19, the world will get a sneak peek at the joyous show they have planned.

“I think it will be two ways: Our own way, because people would love to see that — that’s happiness, the joy — and then we’ll do some choreography from Shakira’s team and our choreography, too,” said Dauda.

The Ghetto Kids have garnered impressive accolades, including performing on “Britain’s Got Talent” and during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. They said this show with Shakira beats them all.

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