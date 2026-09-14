(CNN) — The fashion and costume designer Bob Mackie, whose glittering creations have been worn by Cher, Dolly Parton, Tina Turner and Miley Cyrus, has died at age 87, according to his social accounts.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the news that Mr. Bob Mackie passed away today. He lived his 87 years to the fullest, fulfilling his dream of being a Fashion and Costume Designer, which is all he ever wanted to do,” read a post on his Instagram account. “His genius and extraordinary designs will live on forever, continuing to bring beauty into this world.”

Mackie became known for his glamorous designs after collaborating with Cher, dressing her on television and on tour. He also served as the costume designer for “The Carol Burnett Show,” responsible for Burnett’s entire wardrobe. Nicknamed the Sultan of Sequins, the Rajah of Rhinestones and the Guru of Glitter, Mackie’s ostentatious, flattering looks became instantly recognizable over the course of his career. His popularity continued into the modern day, with his archive coveted by a new generation of stars.

For his stage and screen work, Mackie has been awarded nine Emmys, an induction into the Television Academy Hall of Fame and three Academy Award nominations. In 1999, he received a retrospective at the Museum at FIT. More recently, he won a Tony Award for the musical “The Cher Show” and a lifetime achievement award by the Council of Fashion Designers of America.

Fern Mallis, former executive director of CFDA and founder of New York Fashion Week, credited him with many of the red carpet trends we continue to see today.

“When he did fashion shows, they were so spectacular and theatrical,” she told CNN in 2019. “He invented the naked dresses with the strategically placed beads. Now everyone who walks the red carpet, or designs for the red carpet, owes him a debt of gratitude, whether they know it or not. He’s a treasure; he’s one of a kind.”

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