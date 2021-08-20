Remember when you were a kid and you used to play in the backyard? Well, now you can do it again. In fact, Doral wants kids of all ages to come to their Backyard. We promise this yard has food, fitness and really fun drinks.

Check out what’s going down in Doral.

Joseph Furst, Doral Yard: “The newest thing here at The Doral Yard is The Backyard. which is our outdoor space. The Backyard consists of a big open area with seating, areas for kids to run and play.”

This place is great, rain or shine.

Joseph Furst: “There’s a great open-space, covered area, and in downtown Doral, we have a lot of families and groups that want to gather.”

Fitness instructor: “While we are there, let’s go. Let’s lock down more push-ups. Let’s go, more push-ups.”

During the day, get your workout on.

Joseph Furst: “The fitness component is a partnership with Legacy Fit Doral, who will be doing group fitness within our space, underneath our beautiful tent in our green area.”

Valeska Alvarado, guest: “Working out here was so much fun. The ambiance is perfect, and it’s a great community workout place.”

In the evenings, The Backyard was made for music. Like, really, it was: there’s a stage and everything.

Joseph Furst: “The Backyard space has an amazing stage that is fitted for great regional talent, as well as local bands. We want to have a mix of talent here.”

Doral Yard is known for the food, so grab some and bring it outside.

Joseph Furst: “You can take the food from the inside, which we call The Hub, and bring it to the backyard.”

There’s yummy stuff out back, too.

Joseph Furst: “The food in The Backyard is Santo Dolce, which is a great churro and ice cream concept, and we have other vendors that will be opening soon. We have a great outdoor bar here at the backyard that has two sides. We think The Backyard Bar is going to be a great amenity.”

Trevor Cunningham, guest: “It’s great place to come after a long day at work.”

If you need me, you know where to find me.

Joseph Furst: “We want The Backyard space to be a place where people come and hang out, have a great time.”

Abed Saint Phard, guest: “I think The Backyard is amazing. The ambiance is where it’s at. This is a great environment.”

FOR MORE INFO:

The Backyard

The Doral Yard

8455 NW 53rd St., Suite 106

Doral, FL 33166

305-744-5038

thedoralyard.com

