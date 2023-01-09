MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a heartwarming reunion for the owner of a dog that was brought home days after she went missing in the aftermath of a mass shooting in Miami Gardens.

7News cameras captured Chola was reunited with her owner, Wilmark Baez, on Sunday.

“I was lifeless for the last three days,” he said.

Baez showered the pooch with kisses and fed her treats.

The distraught pet owner said Chola and another one of his English bulldogs were part of a music video shoot for rapper French Montana that was taking place near The Licking restaurant, located along the 17600 block of Northwest 27th Avenue, Thursday night.

“Two minutes after he gave me back the dogs is when all the shots rang out,” said Baez.

According to witnesses, someone in the crowd claimed to have been robbed of their wallet, keys and watch, and shots rang out moments later.

Baez said Chola was spooked by the gunfire and the commotion and ran away.

Some time later, surveillance video from a gas station along Northwest 22nd Avenue captured the dog running past some gas pumps.

Meanwhile, workers at a nearby KFC said their fast food restaurant is where the Montana dodged the shots and ran for cover.

“A lot of us were very, very shook, because we didn’t expect this to happen where we work at,” said employee Victor Lawton.

As for the rapper, Lawton said he was unhurt.

“He was kind of OK, but he was, like, in shock that it all happened,” said Lawton.

The barrage of bullets left 10 people injured. Paramedics airlifted four of them to the hospital.

Ever since Thursday’s shooting, detectives have been searching for the person who pulled the trigger.

The Licking reopened to customers on Saturday.

As for Chola, after numerous posts on social media, a woman spotted the dog in a Miami Gardens neighborhood.

The good Samaritan picked up the canine, snapped a picture and called Baez.

“As soon as I got the picture, I was just, like, so relieved and so, like, so much weight had been lifted off my shoulders,” said Baez.

While Baez and his family are relieved that Chola is back home, other families are still in pain as their loved ones continue to recover from their injuries.

A 7News source said one of the victims is listed in critical condition, but as of late Sunday night, the conditions of the other nine victims are unknown.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

