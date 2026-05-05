Netflix has been on fire lately, and one new series is really bringing the heat. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II stars in Man on Fire, which takes us all the way to Brazil, where big, explosive action in Rio takes place. Take a look!

Just like that Alicia Keys’ song, “This Man is on Fire.”

The man: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. The series: Man on Fire.

Alex Miranda: “Are you feeling? Are you on Fire today?”

Yahya: “I’m just chillin’, man. I’m just chillin.”

Well, we hope he’s chillin. Yahya must be exhausted after shooting all the action in this gritty, suspenseful Netflix thriller!

Yahya: “Run-ins and the shootouts. There’s a plane! There’s a whole big plane sequence. There’s some bombs going off!”

Where John Creasy, a special forces veteran, is haunted by his past and hunted by his enemies.

Alex Miranda: “This is physical. This is intense. So tell me what that prep was like for you. And what moment made you really feel like, ‘I’m really a man on fire? Haha.'”

Yahya: “Haha! Creasy is a very dangerous man…”

Alex: “Mhmm.”

Yahya: “…Who’s been lying dormant for a very long time.”

Yahya: “This is really the story of someone waking up a sleeping giant. And so much of my earlier process, in terms of preparation, was finding out where that fire actually came from and then letting it go on the screen.”

Alex Miranda: “And I think that’s relatable to a lot of us. There are moments in our lives where we do kind of wake up and realize how we are perhaps kind of ready to take on things that we weren’t ready to take on in the past.”

Yahya: “Sure, sure, absolutely.”

And, when an old friend hires him to investigate a terrorist plot in Brazil, Creasy fights to keep a teenage girl alive on the deadly streets of Rio de Janeiro.

Alex Miranda: “What I love about a great action movie or series is when there’s a lot of heart behind it.”

Yahya: “Mhmmm”

…that for me is the perfect combination.”

Yahya: “The heart in this show justifies the action.”

But, how about the tasty streets of Miami…

Alex: “I mentioned I’m from South Florida. Miami, Fort Lauderdale. How much time do you spend there, and what’s a fire night in South Florida for you?”

Yahya: “I don’t know much about Florida, I gotta say, I gotta do more time down there.”

Alex: “You do!”

…but I went to a steak place down there, somewhere in Miami.

Alex: “Prime 112?”

Yahya: “That’s where I went.”

Alex: “How did I know that?!”

Well, I didn’t, because that’s not really where he went! If you listen closely, it’s actually Papi Steak he’s describing.

Yahya: “They opened up the safe, and they had the…”

Alex Miranda: “Some wagyu something or other probably coated with gold.”

Yahay: “I didn’t do all the gold flakes, but yeah, that was top-notch. And it’s some good weather, man, I don’t need much more than that.”

Man on Fire is streaming on Netflix now!

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.