Some places feed you, and others feed your soul.

A new restaurant in Wynwood is managing to do both! From the first bite to the last sip, “Kitchen and Kocktails by Kevin Kelley” is bringing some soul to the heart of Wynwood. And we tried it out.

Is your mouth watering for some good ol’ Southern cooking? Then you may want to head over to Kitchen and Kocktails in Wynwood.

Kristian Kelley: “Kitchen and Kocktails is the best Southern comfort food in America.”

Best? That’s a bold statement. But one bite of this food, and you might agree.

Kristian Kelley: “We have a shrimp and grits with fried lobster tail. Listen you may not know me, but you gotta trust my word, it’s the best you’ll find in the country.”

The savory meal is a showstopper. Creamy buttery grits, topped with shrimp and crispy lobster tail, and then drenched in a bold Cajun sauce. Yum!

Kristian Kelley: “Some other standouts that we have on the menu would definitely be our collard greens, which are personally my favorite, along with plenty others as we have our catfish and grits, fried, or grilled.”

Ok so we’ve covered the kitchen, now on to the kocktails! First up, the Strawberry Jalapeno Margarita.

Kristian Kelley: “We use a jalapeno liqueur for it as well as strawberry puree. We even add in a fresh strawberry along with a fresh jalapeno as well.”

The Blackberry Marg is just as tasty!

Kristian Kelley: “The Blackberry Margarita also comes with the special liquor that we have in house, along with a special rim that’s dedicated to all of our customers.”

While the food and drinks are the main star, the restaurant also prides itself on the great vibes.

Kristian Kelley: “Whenever you walk into to Kitchen and Kocktails, the first thing you’ll here is ‘Welcome home’ because we want everyone to feel at home. You’ll be met with a vibe of the music that we have in a tranquil way. And then right after that, it’s right to the food.”

It’s also a great place for a photo op.

Kristian Kelley: “Whenever you see the rose wall that we have here. Women love to take pictures with it. And we love to see it.”

The eatery is already a hit with customers.

Jess Nicole: “This is my first time having soul food in Miami. I’m from North Carolina so I just feel like I’m right at home.”

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Kitchen and Kocktails

2838 NW 2nd Ave., Bldg 2

Miami, FL 33127

Website

