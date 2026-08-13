Ready to escape the hustle without leaving Miami-Dade County? There’s a hidden gem in Homestead where Thai culture, spirituality, and community all come together. Deco took a trip down south to discover this peaceful place and to grab a bite to eat.

If you’re looking for a little peace and quiet, with a side of Pad Thai, we’ve found just the place.

Welcome to Wat Buddharangsi Buddhist Temple.

Preeya Disyanan: “Wat Buddharangsi Buddhist Temple has been in South Florida, Homestead, Redlands for more than four decades.”

The place of worship sits on five acres and serves as a peaceful escape from the daily Miami grind.

Preeya Disyanan: “Everybody is busy. People have sadness, worries, anxiety, everything. But once you step in, you will feel that peacefulness.”

But on Sundays, the grounds get a lot livelier as the temple hosts a Thai food mood market.

Preeya Disyanan: “On Sundays, we offer a Sunday market. We feature many kinds of food. Pad Thai, noodles, pork and chicken on skewers.”

Come hungry because we’re pretty sure your taste buds will be rarin’ to go…

Preeya Disyanan: “Thai food is very flavorful. It has sweetness, saltiness, and sometimes sourness. It’s very fulfilling.”

And when you are done eating, there is plenty of space to slow down and breathe.

Preeya Disyanan: “We offer both English and Spanish meditations. Spanish sessions are on Saturday by appointment only, but on Sunday between three and five, everyone can attend.”

So whether you come for culture, calm, or food, the temple welcomes all.

Preeya Disyanan: “Please invite your friends and family to come to the Sunday market at Wat Buddharangsi Buddhist Temple.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Wat Buddharangsi Buddhist Temple

15200 SW 240th St, Princeton, FL 33032

Website





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