Miami takes fashion seriously. Very do not touch, serious. Dolce & Gabbana understand the assignment with its new exhibit debuting in the 305. It’s part art, part fashion & fantasy, and shows what a fabulous dream closet is supposed to look like.

Sarah Jessica Parker (as Carrie Bradshaw): “I’m sorry, but it’s…Ahh! It’s too good.”

Just like Carrie Bradshaw finding her obsession with style, visiting Dolce and Gabbana’s “From the Heart to the Hands” exhibit is a fashion collector’s dream.

Florence Müller: “You are almost walking in an ideal closet. The closet of a superstar who can pick and choose these dream designs. Oh, ok, do I like this one or this one?”

Originating in Milan, the traveling show is making its first stop stateside, right here in the 305.

Taking up three floors inside the ICA Miami are unique pieces that each tell a story.

Florence Müller: “A travel through the world and the fancy and the dream world of Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. These pieces are not going to be reproduced more than one time for one client, then the exhibition is, let’s say, a complete work of art like a collection which is kept together as a unique form of art.”

Fashion lovers like me can spend multiple days appreciating every single detail.

Florence Müller: “For example only concentrated on the shoes, or only devoted to the jewelry, or only devoted to the embroidery and you have the possibility to look at the dresses from very close, which is something you can’t do during a fashion show.”

Look but don’t touch, but do come in your most fabulous outfit.

Florence Müller: “I think it’s a lot of joy to come to visit the exhibition and being dressed in a special manner, because I’m sure you want to be photographed, you know, with all these beautiful things in the background and you looking beautiful as well.”

The show runs until June 14 with tickets starting at $26.

FOR MORE INFO:

FROM THE HEART TO THE HANDS: DOLCE & GABBANA

February 6th – June 14th 2026

ICA Miami

23 NE 41st Street, Miami, FL 33137

Tickets

