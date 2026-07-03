The temperature outside isn’t the only thing heating up — so is Netflix’s summer watch list. From reality TV to drama to big, you know, fan favorites. It’s definitely going to be a season to watch- a lot of good stuff. Deco caught up with Vanessa Lachey, who hosts two of the streamer’s most popular shows, to get the scoop on what’s to come.

Summer may be at its halfway point, but Netflix is just getting started.

The streaming giant is making sure your summer entertainment plans stay packed, and Vanessa Lachey knows all.

Vanessa Lachey: “Netflix has something for everyone this summer, from movies, games, merchandise, you know, interactive things for kids.”

Let’s start with something for the adults.

Vanessa Lachey: “Coming up, we have ‘The Ultimatum Season 4.’ The show that my husband and I host comes out July 15.”

But if relationship drama isn’t your thing, try America’s favorite pastime.

Vanessa Lachey: “For the sports lovers, we have the MLB Home Run Derby live July 13. The energy of that’s going to be palpable.”

For fans of mystery and classic TV, Netflix has a few more tricks up its sleeve.

Vanessa Lachey: “‘Enola Holmes 3,’ which is Sherlock Holmes’ sister, Millie Bobby Brown is, comes out July 1. That’s what the people are anticipating and they’re doing a beautiful reimagining of ‘Little House on the Prairie.'”

The fun isn’t only on the screen this summer.

Netflix wants to fully immerse you in some of your favorite shows.

Vanessa Lachey: “They have these interactive experiences in Dallas, in Philadelphia, just to name a few, where you can walk and fully immerse yourself into the ‘Stranger Things’ world or ‘Squid Games.'”

Oh, come on. I think Miami deserves an immersive experience too.

Vanessa Lachey: “We’ll have to do one in Miami.”

That’s the spirit.

Now Vanessa, what’s on your family’s watch list?

Vanessa Lachey: “Recently, we just, we love Adam Sandler. He’s like funny for the kids, funny for the adults, and there’s always a heartfelt message kind of strung throughout. And our recent, most recent family movie night, we watched ‘Click.'”

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