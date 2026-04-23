Time to espresso yourself into relaxation. A Turkish wellness spot is pairing coffee, honey, and a unique bubble bath experience that’ll have your pores saying, “thank you very much.”

It’s all in a grand hammam, for the ultimate reset. Now, let’s get steamy!

The ultimate Turkish experience is getting a glow-up.

Hürrem Hammam Wellness & Spa is transporting people into relaxation with a new self-care treat.

Spa Representative Aya Karim: “What makes us different is that cultural experience that you will be having. Starting from the salt room, ending with the grand hammam, and even the restaurant, which is a beautiful part of the amenities.”

Their latest, honey and coffee treatment, layers textures and sensations together that make you think you’re back in the womb.

Aya Karim: “I think it’s more about the neurons that will bring you back from those days when you were still a baby.”

Aya Karim: “Exfoliation of the full body, which is called kese-köpük. So with the kese is a special mitt that they will be wearing on their hand. They will be exfoliating the whole body. So, getting rid of your dead skin.”

Then comes the ultimate bubble bath.

Aya Karim: “After the exfoliation, they’ll be providing the kopuk ritual. You will be covered with the bubbles. It’s just being in heaven, it’s like nice clouds touching your skin and kissing every part of your body. And after that, the honey and coffee exfoliation will be performed. And when they splash the water, this makes you feel safe. And it feels amazing for the nervous system again for muscles and making sure that spine is on the marble stone, it warms up, and whatever collagen you have in there, it regenerates.”

A scalp massage is also included.

Plus, all the comforts of this 20,000 square-foot holistic retreat, like the grand hammam.

Aya Karim: “And enjoying with a nice peshtemal, it’s a traditional Turkish towel. And you’ll just be placing the towel and lying down on the marble stone and just enjoying it. Hammaming.”

Hammaming on the heated marble is key.

Aya Karim: “After the hammam, they feel refreshed because their pores open. It’s like going to the shower with beautiful, amazing, heated marble stone.”

Customer: “I am just amazed by the structure and the treatments this place has. And I did this beautiful bubble wash all over your body, it feels like you’re in heaven.”

This coffee and honey ritual starts at $350.

FOR MORE INFO:

Hürrem Hammam Wellness & Spa

14652 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami, Miami, FL 33181

WEBSITE

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