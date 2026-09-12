Believe it or not, spooky season has already begun, and over at Jungle Island on Watson Island, spooky doesn’t even cover it. The word “scary” barely does, because at The Horrorland, open now, your worst nightmares are about to come true.

The nightmares are back — and busy.

Lina Santos: “Everyone is going to be like, ‘Oh, I’m not afraid of anything,’ but Horrorland will find your deepest and darkest nightmare and take it out.”

Horrorland has taken over Jungle Island again… and this year, scream season is bigger than ever.

Lina Santos: “The moment you walk into Horrorland, it’s completely unexpected what’s going to happen to you.”

With six brand-new haunted houses, four scare zones, and 18 acres of…

Lina Santos: “What the hell am I looking at? Because no one expects it. You’re like, ‘Oh, it’s a broomstick.’ And it’s like, everyone is on the broomstick, apparently.”

Including a cursed honky tonk full of undead bikers, and “Dr. Malice,” where the science is a little sus.

Lina Santos: “I think the lab is going to get through people’s head a lot, especially because of the locker system. I don’t want to spoil it.”

There’s also “The Coven,” with immortal witches.

Lina Santos: “‘The Coven’ is, for me, the creepiest house, the scariest house here. It feels like you’re not in Miami. It feels like you’re in some forest in Massachusetts or something like that.”

“Seven Deadly Sins,” which sends you straight through the underworld…

Lina Santos: “And then, every single house this year sort of has like an element of interaction, which brings you more into the house.”

And even when you escape the houses, you haven’t really escaped anything.

Lina Santos: “Outside of our houses, we have our Frankenstein bar, which I feel is a home run this year. It’s completely different to what we’re used to doing.”

And the award-winning “Circus of Terror” is also back, with acrobats, aerialists and fire.

Lina Santos: “Different as last year. We have a knife-throwing act. We have different things which will scare you.”

And every night at 7:30, the Monster Parade officially kicks things off.

Lina Santos: “So that’s why I say get here early, because that is something that if you miss, you won’t catch it again unless you decide to come another day.”

Horrorland runs on select nights at Jungle Island through Nov. 1. General admission is $40.

Lina Santos: “That’s what I hope people leave with — a good laugh, a good time, not just nightmares keeping them up at night.”

FOR MORE INFO:

The Horrorland Miami

Jungle Island, Watson Island

1111 Parrot Jungle Trail

Miami, FL 33132

Website

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