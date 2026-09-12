They say all is fair in love and war, but what if being an expert during wartime makes you question your love for humanity?

Well, that’s when Liam Neeson comes in, along with Zachary Levi, to give you a reality check in their new action movie “The Fix.”

Liam Neeson (as Larry): “I hate to ask ya.”

Character in “The Fix”: “Don’t do it, boss.”

[Tucker, played by Zachary Levi, shoots a man sitting in the back seat of a car.]

When Liam Neeson asks for something, he means it.

Character in “The Fix”: “Three, two, one.”

Liam Neeson (as Larry): “Do it, now!”

In the action thriller “The Fix,” Zachary Levi plays the leader of an elite CIA team. Their mission, mentored by Liam’s character, goes horribly sideways.

But to fix it, secrets will be spilled.

[Liam Neeson’s shushes, then points.]

Zachary Levi: “What reveal are you talking about? Who are these people? I don’t know what we’re talking about. Is there? I feel like – listen, there’s a lot of reveals.”

Liam Neeson: “There’s twists and turns throughout the story.”

Zachary Levi: “Yes. It’s a fun little roller coaster.”

This is the first time they’ve worked together and…

Zachary Levi: “Not the last, Liam already told me earlier today, he said, ‘We gotta do another one together.’ I’m holding him to that.”

Liam Neeson: “In Japan”

Zachary Levi: “In Japan! Yes!”

Liam Neeson: “But that’s another story.”

Both certainly learned some things about each other while making this movie.

Liam Neeson: “I knew Zach was a really fine actor. I didn’t realize how fine he was until I was actually on the floor with him, doing some scenes. Seriously.”

Liam Neeson (as Bryan Mills): “I will find you, and I will kill you.”

Mr. Neeson is one of the top dogs in the industry, and working with him was a treat for Zach.

Zachary Levi: “Everything that I had ever heard or read about him or whatever was always that he was a really good dude. I already, obviously, knew he was insanely talented, but then I got to work with him, and all of that was validated. He’s a humble, grounded human being who wants to come to work and do excellent work.”

But career isn’t everything. Family comes first.

Zachary Levi: “I have a 17-month-old son, and I hope that my greatest skill is that I’m his best father that he can even have.”

Liam Neeson: “I’m a father of two boys, men, and hope I’m still being a good father.”

Ultimately, the film makes you question your morals.

Liam Neeson: “I think it certainly shines a certain light on these extreme forces, Delta Forces, the stress and pressure they can be put under. I love how our film goes into the humanity that they are seeking as to why they’re doing what they’re doing.”

Liam Neeson (as Larry): “The truth shall make you free,”

“The Fix” is now playing in theaters.

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