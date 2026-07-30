The highly anticipated “Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma” completely reinvents classic horror. Deco sat down with the stars of the cast to see how they’re flipping the script!

Some horror movies give you jump scares.

“Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma” takes a fresh stab at the entire genre, using themes of hidden emotions and queer identity.

Hannah Einbinder: “Just being a part of something that defines categorization, in terms of genre, it’s so funny. It’s romantic. There’s a lot of drama, and horror of course, it just feels totally original and new.”

The plot? A young filmmaker sets out to reboot a forgotten slasher franchise, but the deeper she digs, the more the movies start bleeding into real life.

The production plays with camera angles, dream-like visuals to build a haunting puzzle of truth and delusion.

Gillian Anderson: “In terms of desire, and fear, and empowerment, and non-judgmental compassion, are all things that I talk about on a regular basis, it seems.

So, to have an opportunity to work on a production that, is almost the embodiment of all of that, is an extraordinary experience.”

It’s more than just bloody.

Underneath the gore, the film slices into questions about who we are and who we pretend to be, leaving a profound impact on the cast.

Hannah Einbinder: “I feel like I grew a lot, and I was reflecting on a lot of the themes in the film itself. The liberation from shame, embracing desire, I think that, that was something to embody that journey for my character. I had to reflect on how much she experienced was true for me as well.”

Pack your bags and maybe don’t go alone.

“Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma” slashes its way into theaters August 7.

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