The highly anticipated reimagining of Superman is finally on the big screen. Earlier this week, we introduced you to the new Clark Kent, Lois Lane and Lex Luthor, as well as director James Gunn. But now, let’s talk action and kryptonite with the rest of the cast. And we’re off!

Superman isn’t the only one in Metropolis who wields superhuman strength.

David Corenswet: “It is a rare but wonderful thing when the spirit that you imbue of the film with making it turns out to show up on the screen. The stunt team and the other cast members, just coming to work every day and giving it everything they had.”

In the James Gunn-directed reboot, out today, so do The Engineer and Mister Terrific, albeit against each other.

Alex Miranda: “While you’re watching the movie, it’s hard to tell, you know, what’s real, what’s not. So, what was it really like?”

María Gabriela de Faría: “Before I did this, and I watched superhero movies, I thought, ‘Oh, this is all special effects. They put the face of the actor and then they’re’ – I did everything: prep for eight months, three hours every single day.”

Edi Gathegi: “We did a bunch of martial arts training and then training, physically, my body, in order to withstand fight sequences and the wire work. It was incredibly difficult. There was times where I wanted to pull James to the side and tap out. But, like, I’m in a Superman movie. This is the absolute dream.”

María Gabriela de Faría: “But it was the best thing I have ever done. If you see the movie and you have fun, imagine being able to do it!”

And the cast tell me, plus director Gunn, their own real-life kryptonite.

James Gunn: “There’s two meanings to that word. So, my kryptonite that I’m scared of is heights. I don’t like heights.”

María Gabriela de Faría: “Animals getting hurt. I can’t deal with that. That breaks me completely.”

James Gunn: “My kryptonite that I can’t stop eating is cashews or sour candy.”

Wendell Pierce: “A little too much drinking.”

Edi Gathegi: “Chocolate cake.”

Alex Miranda: “What?”

Edi Gathegi: “Chocolate cake.”

Sara Sampaio: “Pizza.”

Anthony Carrigan: “Video games, probably. I’m a big Nintendo fan.”

Alex Miranda: “Have you gone to Epic Universe yet?”

Anthony Carrigan: “No.”

Alex Miranda: “Got to go.”

Isabela Merced: “Let’s go!”

Anthony Carrigan: “Really helping my addiction.”

Skyler Gisondo: “I want a pint of ice cream, I want an ice cream cookie sandwich.”

Isabela Merced: “YouTube Shorts.”

Wendell Pierce: “I’m telling you a little too much, TMI. It was a couple years ago, everyone started saying tequila is clean drinking. So you go, ‘Oh, yeah, so I could have as much of it as I want,’ and then you realize that you can’t.”

James Gunn: I’ll eat, you know, those ribbons, the colored ribbons? I’ll eat those things for so long that my tongue has rug burn on it.”

Wendell Pierce: “You will never have a hangover, but you will not remember 24 hours prior.”

Alex Miranda: “We’ll dive into that.”

Wendell Pierce: “Hi, my name is Wendell Pierce. I’m having a little problem.”

And now, on release day, they feel super…

James Gunn: “Tired.”

Edi Gathegi: “I am super present. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. This is arriving at the doorstep of your dreams.”

Mikaela Hoover: “Excited and grateful.”

Wendell Pierce: “Honored.”

Skyler Gisondo: “So good.”

Anthony Carrigan: “Overwhelmed with gratitude.”

María Gabriela de Faría: “Super grateful!”

Sara Sampaio: “I was going to say that!”

María Gabriela de Faría: “Yes!”

Alex Miranda: “Yay! Me, too!”

This movie marks the start of James Gunn’s DC Universe. We could see more movies and TV spinoffs with those characters.

“Superman” is playing in theaters now.

