Last week we talked with Supergirl star Jason Momoa about playing Lobo. Yeah, now in the new Supergirl superhero flick out this weekend, it’s gonna be fantastic. And so now, we’re gonna talk with the title star herself, Milly Alcock, who plays Supergirl, and the writer of the film about everything from cats to sweet, sweet revenge.

This weekend, get swept into a galaxy-spanning revenge quest.

In Supergirl, Kara Zor-El, played by Milly Alcock, teams up reluctantly with Ruthye Marye Knoll, to track down Krem of the Yellow Hills, a villain who viciously went after her family.

Alex Miranda: “I’m actually wondering what you all think about revenge as a concept. Do we think it has its time and place? Is it ever effective, warranted, and satisfactory?”

Ana Nogueira, writer: “I think, it does have its… I think it’s not gonna make you feel better.”

Milly Alcock: “It’s gonna make you feel worse. I like to do like sneaky revenge, like the other person doesn’t know that it’s happened. So it’s like an internal kind of revenge.

Ana Nogueira: “Sneaky revenge. Great.”

Milly Alcock: “Because I’m very conflict avoidant.”

Alex Miranda: “Being a superstar I think works with revenge, right? Starring in your own superhero film.”

Ana Nogueira: “Honestly, this is your ultimate revenge.”

Milly Alcock: “I’m so confused.”

Ana Nogueira: “Like you just being like, ‘I’m Supergirl now,’ like anything that anyone did to you, any ex, whatever.”

But don’t mistake Kara for some polished superhero. She’s a bit of a hot mess, no shade, and on a mission to save her equally unpredictable, super-powered dog, Krypto, but…

Alex Miranda: “Do you think this story would work just as well if somebody were fighting an entire universe for a cat?”

Ana Nogueira: “Personally, yes.”

Alex Miranda: “Milly, how do you think the story would change, or would it change at all? All cat lovers are watching you right now.”

Milly Alcock: “I have a cat, I have a cat, his name is Guinness. I adore him so much, I think that the story would still work for a cat, but I think it would just be so moody and it’s less likely that you would like have a cat follow you around, but that just makes you instantly the coolest person ever. I’m trying to train my cat to go to the pub with me, I’m dead serious. Guinness can get a [Guinness World Record]. This is my life’s goal.”

Alex Miranda: “They were made for the pub. Speaking of Guinness, and I’m talking about the beer kind. Kara is a hot mess express. and actually that was my avenue into the film, because it started out like, ‘Here I am,’ Okay, I totally relate. Is it more fun to play somebody who can make mistakes on camera and is not a sort of picture-perfect superhero?

Milly Alcock: “I am a hot mess express, I am Kara, but Australian. I think that that was my in and my way to ground her within the exquisite galactic landscape that we’re given is that mess, because it’s so universal, I think.”

Supergirl flies into SoFlo theaters starting this Thursday.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.