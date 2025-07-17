If you’ve ever wanted to spray graffiti without the mess, or the arrest, Superblue Miami has you covered. Its latest exhibit is merging street art with tech. Deco took a trip down to the interactive art playground to find out more.

Graffiti is getting a temporary glow-up at Superblue Miami.

Superblue Miami Guest 1: “It was amazing, I’ve never experienced something like this.”

Thanks to its newest exhibit “Temporary Graffiti.”

Steve Velasquez: “‘Temporary Graffiti is an interactive artwork created by post digital art group Random International. They are a London-based group, and they’ve essentially created a way for our guests to create temporary designs with ultraviolet light on canvases.”

Here, you’re not just staring at the art, you’re creating it. So how does it work?

Steve Velasquez: “Think a traditional based spray can. There is a custom-made microcomputer inside of this spray can, and it allows light to pour out. This light is leaving behind an almost glow-in-the-dark design on photoreactive canvases.”

Just a stroke of a spray can, and you can leave your mark on the art world.

Steve Velasquez: “A lot of times, people will come and they’ll just start designing. They’ll put like a smiley face, they’ll put a bird, sometimes they’ll just write their name.”

But blink, and it’s gone.

Steve Velasquez: “The design is so temporary. Let’s say you don’t like it. you know, you kind of move on, you give it like 10, 15 minutes, it’ll disappear.”

Anyone can be a graffiti artist, too — no skills required.

Superblue Miami Guest 2: “I’m not to good at it. it’s just for fun. “

Steve Velasquez: “It’s for all ages. We see people from children to adults all come in, have a great time, and sometimes come out shocked at what they are able to creatively design.”

And while the art you make is temporary, the exhibit is not.

Steve Velasquez: “For Superblue, ‘Temporary Graffiti’ is a semi-permanent situation, meaning that at the moment, there is no clear end time or closure date for this piece, So at the moment, you can just enjoy for as long as it’s here.”

“Temporary Graffiti” is included with your general admission ticket to Superblue Miami.

