The summer forecast here in SoFlo is hot, hot, hot! But you know what else is sizzling? The music scene in Miami. The star-studded concert lineup for the month of August! From The Weeknd to Katy Perry, here’s a look at some of the biggest shows going down in Dade and Broward.

Shania Twain (singing): “The best thing about being a woman is the prerogative to have a little fun, oh!”

Let’s go, girls — and guys, too.

Shania Twain is ready to take South Florida by storm. The queen of country-pop is closing out her summer tour in the 954. Catch her Saturday at Hard Rock Live in Fort Lauderdale.

Rick Ross (singing): “Every day, I’m hustlin. Every day, I’m hustlin’, e-every day, I’m hustlin’.”

The boss is coming home! Rick Ross returns to the 305 on Aug. 8. The Grammy-nominated rapper will be performing at LIV Nightclub on Miami Beach. Get ready to party all night long, because this 21+ shindig kicks off at 11 p.m. and runs through 5 a.m.

The Weeknd (singing): “No one’s around to judge me. I can’t think clearly when you’re go-o-one.”

Double The Weeknd, double the fun! The R&B superstar is bringing his “After Hours Til Dawn” tour to the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Aug. 15 and 16.

The singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, has hinted at retiring his famous stage name, so this could be your last chance to see him as The Weeknd.

DJ Khaled (singing): “Anotha one. We the best music. DJ Khaled.”

Anotha one is right! DJ Khaled is hitting LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach. He’ll be there Aug. 22 … and DJ Khaled knows everyone, so you never know who might show up!

Katy Perry (singing): “I’ll love you for, I’ll love you for life. Lifetimes.”

It’s not a world tour without a SoFlo stop! Katy Perry is bringing her “Lifetimes Tour” to the Kaseya Center in Miami on Aug. 23. It’s the final show of the North American leg of the tour, so grab those dancing shoes and get ready to experience her biggest hits live.

Katy Perry: “Can you believe it? I know you feel it. I’m gonna love you till the end and then repeat it.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Shania Twain Concert

Hard Rock Live

1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, FL 33314

Aug. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Event Website



Rick Ross Concert

LIV Nightclub

4441 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33140

Friday, August 8, 2025

Doors open at 11:30 PM

Event Website



The Weeknd Concert

After Hours Til Dawn Tour with Playboi Carti and Mike Dean

Hard Rock Stadium

347 Don Shula Drive Miami Gardens, Florida 33056

Event Website



DJ Khaled Concert

LIV Nightclub

4441 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL

Friday, August 22, 2025

Doors open at 11:30 PM

Event Website



Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour

Kaseya Center

601 Biscayne Boulevard , Miami, FL 33132

August 23 at 7 p.m.

Event Website



