We may not be in spring yet here in SoFlo, but the Bal Harbour Shops are already in full bloom.

Talk about flower power! The annual Fleurs de Villes show is back at the Shops and Bal Harbour Village for the sixth year in a row.

At this event, flowers and fashion meet creativity and innovation as local florists create life-sized mannequins decked out from head to toe in outfits made entirely of flowers.

Karen Marshall: “This year, we have a new theme. This is the world premiere of Fleurs de Villes Flora, all about spring and celebration of everything in this beautiful season. It’s like floral couture for spring, all done by local floral artists.”

There are 15 mannequins all throughout the mall, and one at the St. Regis Hotel.

Fleurs de Villes: Flora is free and open to the public. The mannequins will be on display through March 8.

