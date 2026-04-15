Get ready to tropic like it’s hot! Just make sure you don’t drop the ball! Model Volleyball is turning up the heat in Miami Beach this weekend with sun, sand, and tons of sexy models!

Ready, set, spike it!

That’s the way we like it!

Game on, SoFlo! The hottest event on the beach returns to the 305 this weekend!

Olivia Ormos: “We are so excited to be back for our 16th year, 2026, Model Volleyball on Miami Beach.”

It’s a sweet 16 celebration! And that means more models and more fun in the sun at the annual tournament!

Andre Bruneli: “So the way that Model Volleyball works, is it is an invitational to the top agencies in Miami. And those agencies put together teams of male and female models to represent their agency in the tournament.”

This year, there’s 11 agencies participating, including the defending champs: Next Models!

Andre Bruneli: “I love this event, honestly. It’s something that brings all the models together. We talk about it all year round. And the bragging rights its real.”

Some players, like Andre, have been playing in the tournament for a decade.

The teams are co-ed. And there’s rules in place to keep it fair.

Andre Bruneli: “The ball goes over the next, a girl must touch it at least one time before it goes over or else the other team gets the point.”

Andre Bruneli: “Managing playing time is challenging and that only goes to show you how important and how serious everybody takes it.”

Play time is just part of the fun.

Because just when you thought the event couldn’t get any hotter, Model Volleyball is shaking things up and taking the celebrations up a notch!

Olivia Ormos: “In years past, Model Volleyball has ended when we’ve lost light. This is the first year where we’re gonna be extending the event through the evening and putting on a concert. We have a collaboration with Club Space that we decided to put together this year, and they’ve booked international, incredible DJs from 12 o’clock to 11 o’clock on Saturday and 12 o’clock to 10 p.m. on Sunday.”

So not only do you get to watch the models play, you get to party with them!

Olivia Ormos “You’ve got models, the most beautiful people playing the coolest sport, beach volleyball, next to the ocean, the breeze in your face with music playing, sponsors giving away things for free, for me it’s the epitome of what everyone looks forward to every year.”

This year, Model Volleyball is a ticketed event. And it’s benefiting the “Kindness is Cool” charity.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Model Volleyball

Ninth Street & Ocean Front

Miami Beach, Florida

33139, United States

Website

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