If you still need Fourth of July plans. South Florida has many ways to celebrate. From water park fun and fireworks to rooftop vibes on South Beach, Deco has the sparkling details on a couple of spots bringing the red, white, and boom.

It’s time to celebrate America’s birthday, South Florida style!

The JW Marriott Miami Turnberry in Aventura is going big for the Fourth.

Jeffrey Mikus: “We have so many fun activations to celebrate this year’s 250th birthday of our country. Our big holiday is four days long this year.”

And we’re talking four days of pure family fun.

Jeffrey Mikus: “It starts on Thursday with the cascada swimming pool and evening movie. We’ve got live dj’s. Then on the morning of the third, we’re going to have carnival rides in the pre-arrival area of Tidal Cove.”

But wait, there’s more.

Jeffrey Mikus: “Then on the fourth, the evening is our big spectacular all-you-can-eat food and drink with an amazing fireworks show taking place right here at jw turnberry.”

In total, there are nine events happening on the property during the weekend celebration, with things coming to an end on the 5th.

Over on South Beach, the Fourth of July fun continues at The Clevelander.

Bruce Siegel: “The Clevelander is an iconic party place in the heart of South Beach!”

And these party vibes are starting early and going until late!

Bruce Siegel: “We do have dj’s that start at 12 o’clock until close. Average close time is around three in the morning, and we do have an emcee that will get our guests rocking and rolling with different games throughout the day.”

Then, at 9 o’clock, the fireworks begin; make sure you’re on the sea-level rooftop when it happens.

Bruce Siegel: “Of course, the sea level, you’re higher, and you may feel that you can almost reach the burst when it pops out.”

FOR MORE INFO:

JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa

19999 W Country Club Dr, Aventura, FL 33180

Event Website

Clevelander South Beach

1020 Ocean Dr #1, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Tickets for 4th of July Pool Party

Tickets for 4th of July Rooftop Watch Party

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