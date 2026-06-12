If your summer plans need a bit more sunshine and a lot of rosé. We may have found your new favorite hangout. A new beach club is making waves on Miami Beach with an hour that comes with bubbles!

There’s a new beach club in town and trust us, you’ll want in!

Chef Gaston Javier: “Salud! And welcome to Solei Beach Club!”

Solei Beach Club has officially opened at the Kimpton Surfcomber on Miami Beach, bringing the spirit of the Mediterranean to South Florida.

Chef Gaston Javier: “You have the cabanas, you have a beautiful pool, you have a beautiful palapa, beach front and it just plays into our Mediterranean, South Beach feel.”

And if you think the layout is stunning, wait until you see the food.

Chef Gaston Javier: “Every plate has a bit of Mediterranean and a bit of South Florida. For example, I have a crustaceo which is a seafood trio plate and you’re going to find a beautiful Caribbean lobster with a pineapple diablo sauce, but then you’re going to find some red med shrimp with a harissa cocktail sauce.”

While you’re at it, try the flame torched seabass.

Chef Gaston Javier: “The fire really brings out the crispiness of the skin and the tenderness of the flesh.”

Of course no beach day is complete with out something to sip.

Chef Gaston Javier: “We also have our own line of rosé, solei rosé. Bubbly and fresh. Out here it’s all about freshness”

And at 3 P.M. When you hear this song. The real party begins.

[Song Plays]

Chef Gaston Javier: “At 3 o clock in the afternoon, we sound the alarm and we have our Solei kind of like a happy hour.”

More like rosé hour, complete with bubble guns provided by the staff and $5 glasses of rosé.

Chef Gaston Javier: “It’s kind of our thing, everybody enjoys it, everybody goes crazy. They start dancing, they love the bubbles.”

The bubbles aren’t the only thing bringing people back.

Maddie: “It’s beautiful here, the food is amazing, the drinks are even better. I love it. And the atmosphere is perfect.”

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